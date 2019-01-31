Gigantic hole in Antarctic glacier signals rapid decay: NASA

A team of scientists from the US space agency NASA has discovered a gigantic hole made from 14 billion tons of ice melt, particularly in the last three years, in a West This indicates rapid decay of the and acceleration in rising global sea levels due to

The size of the cavity, almost 300 metres tall, was discovered to be growing at the bottom of the Thwaites in West Antarctica, where ocean water could flow in and melt the from below.

Importantly, most of that ice melted over the last three years, the findings showed.

"(The size of) a cavity under a glacier plays an important role in melting," said of (JPL) in

"As more heat and water get under the glacier, it melts faster."

The cavity, reported in journal, was revealed by ice-penetrating radar in NASA's -- an airborne campaign that began in 2010 and which studies connections between the polar regions and the global climate.

is currently responsible for approximately 4 per cent of the global sea level rise.

It holds enough ice to raise the world's oceans a little over 2 feet and backstops neighbouring glaciers that would raise sea levels to an additional 8 feet if all the ice were lost.

Thwaites is one of the hardest places to reach on Earth, but it is about to become better known than ever before.

The huge cavity was under the main trunk of the glacier on its western side - the side farther from the

In this region, as the tide rises and falls, the grounding line retreats and advances across a zone of about 3 km to 5 km. The glacier has been coming unstuck from a ridge in the bedrock at a steady rate of about 0.6 km to 0.8 km a year since 1992.

Despite this stable rate of grounding-line retreat, the melting rate on this side of the glacier is extremely high.

These results highlighted that ice-ocean interactions were more complex than previously understood.

