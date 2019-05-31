Special Olympics Bharat Youth Summit 2019 concludes

Bharat hosted a three-day national Youth Summit from May 28-30 at Amity University, Noida, UP, to address the need and importance of creating an inclusive society for all. Over 180 youth participated from 22 states in the summit that was led by a resource team comprising leaders from the Special International, Special Asia Pacific, UP Noida and

Anjum Chopra, former Indian along with many other dignitaries were also present.

The Youth Summit began with understanding & analyzing the current scenario of Unified schools in Through various workshops, group activities and panel discussions, the summit focused on bringing together youth leaders, people with & without intellectual disability to come up with a plan for increasing in their respective schools or communities through Unified Sport, inclusive youth leadership, or other elements of youth engagement.

The activities were largely led by unified pairs who further stressed on the importance of nurturing unified schools in the country & the urgency to train people to become the change agents of in their home communities.

Over the three days, youth leaders received tools and resources to lead projects for social impact and through Unified Sport in their schools and communities while adult leaders learned how best to grow and enrich youth engagement in their respective regions.

On the concluding day of the summit, the National was announced followed by a unified skit & a panel discussion to address the importance of engaging youth in promoting inclusion. Having successfully achieved the goal of creating a proactive Youth Activation Committee of the SO Bharat will announce a National (composed of youth leaders from all over India) of 15 members to spread the movement all over

A panel discussion witnessed an exchange of thoughts and perceptions on Inclusion and how each can affect it , expressed by eminent persons from diverse backgrounds. The panellists included Alexandra Westerbeek, UNICEF, Ashish Shah, CEO, Delhi Dynamos Football Club, Debayan Sen, Asst Editor, ESPN, Madhu Lamba, CEO, and Neha Singh, CSR, Nutrition

Expressing her thoughts, Anjum said: " "Inclusion is to include everybody. It is brave on the part of those who include everyone as it is on the part of those who struggle to get included. It is a wonderful concept and it is not easy. And also, sport by no means is easy. You have to take a decision at that moment. So what the athletes are doing at SO Bharat is not easy. It is wonderful!"

