Australia look to start well against Afghanistan (Preview)

Defending champions will look to get off to the perfect start when they take on in their opening game of at the County Ground in on Saturday. While are no match for on paper, they will take confidence from their win against in the warm-up encounter.

Despite peaking at the right time, the Australians will be aware that have the ability to rise to the challenge on the world stage. Even though the batting is a cause for concern for the Afghans, they have quality bowlers in and and the duo can trouble the Australian batsmen if the wickets are dry and take turn.

The two put on impressive displays in the game against as Nabi picked three wickets and Rashid picked two and batsman has also spoken about how Rashid could be the game-changer for Afghanistan this time round in England.

In the batting department, Afghanistan has Hazratullah Zazai and Hashmatullah Shahidi to on as the duo showed great composure against to chase down 263 despite the presence of quality bowlers in the Pakistan line-up in the form of and

For Australia, there will be a problem of plenty if manages to pass the fitness test on Friday. In that case, Langer will have to look at whether he plays in-form at number three or drops him altogether. though has made it clear that Warner gets to play only if he is 100 per cent fit and the team wouldn't wish to take any chance considering the format of the tournament.

The return of also bolsters the middle-order and Australia will be more than pleased to have his services and experience in the showpiece event.

Australia's already wears a quality look with Mitchell Starc, and set to play. It will be interesting to see if Australia go in for an additional spinner in Nathan Lyon or go for another pacer in

Squads: Afghanistan: (capt), (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Australia: (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

--IANS

bbh/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)