Divyang students from Pallavanjali enjoy outing at FSTC

In a once in a lifetime experience for a group of Divyang Children, FSTC (Flight Technique Centre) hosted a group of young students from Pallavanjali school at their world-class pilot training centre in Gurugram.

The students experienced the world of aviation on state-of-the-art flight simulators at The experience simulated the motor skills of these children and exposed them to the wonderful world of aviation and flying.

Pallavanjali is an inclusive school, intervention centre, and an institute for young adults in difficult situations, whether special needs, school dropouts or under-privileged. Pallavanjali has a fully equipped intervention centre with their therapists and special-educators and counsellors to guide and support with one-on-one intervention and parent counselling. As the child grows up and is ready for group work, she/he moves to the group intervention program and then on to a classroom situation with regular students following a functional curriculum.

Once they attain the age of 15 years, students move to the functional academic class where they learn at their own pace with a focus on life skill. At 18, students graduate to the career training program that teaches them to be work-ready. Students are trained in soft skills like grooming & amp; communication, etiquettes to follow in different situations, money management, time management, and life management. Once the students are ready they move on to internships in various corporate sectors according to their aptitude.

"I flew over the city of and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport", said Nirvan Kumar a student of Pallavanjali.

wanted a longer flight and requested her friends if it was possible to fly "abroad".

"We at FSTC are excited to have these young visitors at our facility. As we move towards a more inclusive society, it is important to ensure that these young minds are exposed to different avenues and accepted for what they are able to offer", said Capt Sanjay Mandavia, Flight Technique Centre.

He also expressed his gratitude to the school authorities for taking a keen interest in the welfare and empowerment of the differently-abled children.

Krishna Das, who heads career training for Pallavanjali thanked FSTC for the unique experience. "It was like a dream come true for us, a truly novel experience for both students and children" said

