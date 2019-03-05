Discuss menstruation without hesitation, urges actor Parul Joshi

Parul Joshi, who plays the lead in short film "Miyan Biwi Aur Banana" -- which addresses the issue of menstrual hygiene -- says girls should not feel awkward to talk about the as it's a natural biological process.

The story of the film, which features and Parul, revolves around a young couple.

As the film intends to encourage the use of biodegradable sanitary pads, asked if she had any moment of awkwardness with her male co-star while filming, Parul told IANS: "No, not at all. The whole team was very and sensitive throughout the shoot.

"My and my Sahil, we were all on the same page as to what we want to show and how we would go about it. So there was no awkwardness of any kind. I'd like to say the is the most natural thing to happen to a woman's body and I think we need to talk about it more without hesitation."

She believes that a major part of a teenage girl's is lost in hiding sanitary pads and in coming up with the most cryptic codes to talk about their

"The more it is talked about, the more free a lot of women would start feeling on a monthly basis," Parul added.

"Miyan Biwi Aur Banana" is releasing digitally on Tuesday, ahead of the which falls on March 8.

Parul believes that only constant conversation on women's issues at various levels can bring a substantial change instead of one special day.

"Women have been treated as inferior for years and the injustice and prejudice runs at various levels -- be it at a workplace, at homes or schools... It is time we applause women who are front-runners in various fields -- be it politics, sports, education, art, and give support and courage to the ones who are struggling to get out of the mindset of being inferior, undeserving, second rate citizens."

