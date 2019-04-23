Sri Lanka observes nationwide silence

observed a nationwide three-minute silence on Tuesday to remember the victims of the deadly blasts which rocked the island nation on Sunday.

Services across the country came to a halt as all citizens observed the silence from 8.30 a.m. to 8.33 a.m., reported.

A series of explosions hit churches and hotels in three Sri Lankan cities on the day killing 310 people and injuring over 500.

tweeted that mourned the senseless loss of innocent lives and he thanked the military and police forces, medical personnel and all those who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The government requested the public to raise a white flag outside their homes and institutions as the country marked a of mourning.

