Sri Lanka's Easter carnage: Colombo needs to be wary of Pakistan-ISIS links (Comments)

The ISIS, or the Islamic State, has eventually claimed responsibility for the multiple terror bombings in on targeting churches and hotels, killing 359 and injuring about 600 people. The sites hit in the attacks were all frequented by tourists, and at least 42 foreign nationals died in the explosions.

The official claim went up after the Sri Lankan announced that these terrorist acts were in response to the Christchurch massacre of March 15, 2019. This is logical, because was a softer target than or had earlier announced that it was the (NTJ) which was responsible for the attack. However, NTJ is too small an outfit to have executed the simultaneous bombings at multiple locations in such coordinated manner.A In fact, the NTJ as a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka came to notice only last year when it was linked to the vandalizing of Buddhist statues.

There was speculation that since there was no immediate claim by ISIS, the bombings were not their handiwork, but this was misplaced. While Sri Lanka was blaming NTJ, was releasing photographs of the suicide bombers who carried out the Sri Lanka attacks. These were similar to the bombings of three churches in on May 13, 2018, that were undertaken by

Meanwhile, a radical Sri Lanka-based imam had been releasing threatening messages for Sri Lanka. lham Ibrahim and Inshaf, sons of a wealthy Sri Lankan spice trader, Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim, were part of the bombings. Both were well-educated and in their late twenties. When police went to search their home, one brother's wife set off a bomb, killing herself, her two children and three policemen. According to Sri Lankan intelligence, they were at the heart of radical Islamist circles in Sri Lanka and had sent at least 36 recruits to join ISIS in ISIS has released a video of the suicide attacks.

Ten days before the attacks, chief, Pujuth Jayasundara, had issued a nationwide alert, warning top officers that suicide bombers planned to target "prominent churches.

"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," said the alert, which was sent to senior police officials. India's external intelligence agency, R&AW, also warned Colombo, perhaps after monitoring the of Tawhid Jamaat, headquartered in Tamil Nadu, Not acting on these inputs was gross failure on behalf of Sri Lankan authorities. But then Indian authorities had hard intelligence two months before the November 2008 terrorist attacks in but failed to act. Sri Lankan authorities at least have apologized to the nation, which authorities failed to do.

Just about six per cent population of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhala ethnic groups. ISIS honed in on Sri Lanka as a soft target because of the relative peace post the conflict with LTTE, using the NTJ, which had not yet earned notoriety for major violence and marked it for possible terror attacks of this nature.

Surprisingly, there is no mention of the role of as between the NTJ and ISIS, which is perhaps by design or default. (ISI) and ISIS' links are well established. When the (IPKF) returned from Sri Lanka in 1990, posted a from ISI as in its mission at He organized the aOsama Brigade', comprising Muslim Tamils of northern Sri Lanka, to provide a base for terrorist acts in But Pakistani mischief did not end there.A

Amir Zubair Siddiqi, posted at Pakistan's High Commission in was booked by Police in 2012 after they picked up a suspected ISI man to whom Siddiqi had sent money from Embarrassed, recalled Siddiqi in October 2012, but quietly posted him back to Colombo after one year. Siddiqi's name came up again after a tip off from enabled the to foil an ISI attempt to attack two foreign consulates in It was Siddiqi who trained Tamil Muslim and sent him to India to recruit individuals for terror activities in was arrested in 2014 by police but later released, and has since fled to A

Pakistan gained the confidence of Sri Lanka by advising and arming Colombo to subjugate the In February 2012, a Sri Lankan delegation visited on Pakistan's invitation, to hold secret talks; Pakistan requested expertise to combat Baloch freedom fighters the same way Colombo combated the A With the Sri Lanka-China-Pakistan camaraderie, India should expect ISI activities against India to continue from How Colombo will handle Pakistan-ISIS links detrimental to Sri Lanka will be a complex issue, given Pakistan's propensity in running with the hares and hunting with the hounds.

So far, Al Qaeda or Al Qaeda in (AQIS) has been more active in this region. Post the Christchurch terror attacks, Al Qaeda issued a statement saying they would not attack religious But ISIS and Pakistan-based terror organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and others have no such inhibitions.

The attacks are the first major ISIS terror strikes in the island nation. It may not be the last. The tourism industry of Sri Lanka will be affected, which in turn will hit the Sri Lankan economy struggling with a balance of payments crisis with As for India, the need to keep its up was never more.A

