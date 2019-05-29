Sri Lanka to host ADB annual meeting in 2021

JUST IN
IANS  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka will host the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Colombo in May 2021 and it will attract over 3,000 delegates, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said the annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors was an opportunity for member governments to interact with ADB staff, NGOs, representatives of observer countries, international organisations and the private sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 3,000 delegates from 67 members will attend the meeting.

The 2019 ADB meeting was held in Fiji early this month and the next meeting is scheduled to be held in South Korea in 2020.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 17:44 IST

