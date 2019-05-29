After PM's visit, Chardham shrines to get 24X7 power

After Narendra Modi's high profile pilgrimage to and Kedarnath, the government has decided to provide uninterrupted power supply to all the four highly revered Chardham shrines.

Besides the Chardham shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Yamunotri, power supply is also being provided to some (ITBP) posts on the border near Mana in district.

"We are strengthening our power supply system so that the power remains undisrupted 24X7 in all the four Chardham shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Yamunotri," said Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) B.C.K. Mishra,

UPCL is the sole government-run power distributing company (discom) in the state.

In this connection, Mishra has recently visited the and areas to inspect the power supply system at the two shrines which hundreds of pilgrims, including VIPs, visit every day.

For Kedarnath, the UPCL will install a 33 KV sub-station at a cost of Rs 10 crore at Sonprayag in district for strengthening the supply system at

"Once this sub-station is installed, we will be able to give undisrupted power supply to Sometimes, the trips as the power lines are very long," Mishra said.

Similarly, a 33 KV sub-station is being set up at Pandukeshwar in district near for strengthening the power supply system.

"Through this move, we will also be able to supply power to some ITBP posts near Mana," the said.

For Gangotri, the UPCL will take over the 33 KV sub- at Dabrani in district, which was built for the 660 MW Loharinag Pala hydel project but was later scrapped on environmental grounds by the previous

For improving power supply to the Yamunotri shrine, efforts are on to strengthen the power supply system at Barkot in district, Mishra said.

"When we take shutdowns during faults, the goes off in the whole shrine. But now we will make sure that during any fault, the power supply remains undisturbed in these highly revered shrines," he added.

--IANS

str/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)