'Kids also buys toilets, apart from toys'

Kids not only buy toys but also toilets these days and this segment has huge potential for sanitaryware players, said a top of Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Spanish company

"The kids segment has good potential and it could be about 15 per cent of the overall sanitaryware market that is estimated at about Rs 3,000 crore. The children's segment will be between 7-15 years of age," India told reporters here on Friday while launching a new range of toilets under the company's 'Artitude' collection.

He said that apart from toilets, there is good demand for kids' urinals from schools and other public places like malls and hotels frequented by children along with their parents.

The Rs 1,100 crore Roca Bathroom is the Indian subsidiary of global sanitaryware Roca of

Ranganathan said removing the children's toilet and fitting one for an adult is not tedious work as the old one can be removed and new one fixed in the same place with ease.

According to him, the company will close this year with a turnover of about Rs.1,300 crore.

"Old people-friendly toilet is yet another segment that holds good growth potential," Ranganathan said.

He also said the company will launch a enabled shower so that a person can carry his mobile phone to his bathroom and enjoy his favourite music.

Speaking about the company's new product - chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (cPVC) pipes - to be sold under the Parryware brand, Ranganathan said the pipes were first test marketed in and later in Tuticorin.

"Chennai is the largest market for the cPVC pipes and fittings and we are launching the same here today (Friday). The market size is about Rs 200 crore and we plan to gain 30 per cent of that in two year's time," he said.

"On a nationwide basis the market size for the cPVC pipes and fittings is about Rs 5,000 crore. We will first launch the pipes and fittings in southern markets and then look at other regions," he added.

