Starc cries foul over IPL contract payment

Star Australian pacer is taking legal route to get $1.53 million of his (IPL) contract paid out after he failed to play any game for his franchise (KKR), according to a report in the

was injured in last year's ill-fated Test series against

According to the report, filed a lawsuit in the last week against the insurers of his lucrative deal to play for KKR.

Starc was one of the most sought-after Australian players at the 2018 IPL auction, snapped up for a price tag bettered only by

The left-arm quick, however, failed to bowl a ball during the cash-rich T20 meet as he broke down with in the preceding series against South Africa, which was marred by the ball-tampering saga that led to bans for Steven Smith, and

Starc, who is represented by lawyers, is suing a syndicate of Lloyd's of London, the where coverage can be bought for unique circumstances, the report added.

The writ states Starc paid a premium of $97,920 to be covered between February 27 and March 31 in 2018, when the tournament ended.

Going by Starc, he started feeling in his right calf while during the second Test in

"While on uneven footmarks on a worn wicket, the plaintiff suffered a sudden onset of in his right calf. The worsened over the next few sessions and during the next Test match," the writ said.

"Ultimately, the resulted in the plaintiff missing the final Test match of the tour and him being listed by the and Australia as injured by reason of tibial bone stress. The that the plaintiff suffered was a grade three which involved a fracture in his right tibial bone."

Starc, the report said, was put through a full medical by the insurers in which a number of exclusions were included in the contract for

Starc, who is still recuperating from injury and is in a race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the World Cup, got off well in the tour taking nine wickets in the first Test before struggling with

"The parties have exchanged correspondence about the plaintiff's claim which culminated in a final response from the defendant's in the form of an email sent on November 22, 2018," the writ said.

"That email confirmed the defendant's contention that the plaintiff is not entitled to the total disablement benefit."

--IANS

dm/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)