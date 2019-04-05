IPL 2019: KKR to aim for 5th consecutive win over RCB

is ready to host on Friday and interestingly, KKR have won all four recent matches they played against the hosts.

In all the previous four encounters, KKR overpowered the hosts and today, KKR will be aiming to get their fifth consecutive victory against RCB.

On top of that, the hosts even have a lower winning percentage than KKR in Bangalore, who have a winning percentage of 58.30%. Also, KKR have the second most number of victories, seven, by a visiting side in after Mumbai Indians.

KKR have played three matches in the ongoing (IPL) and faced only one defeat, that too in a super over against Delhi Capitals. While RCB have played four matches and is placed bottom in this season's points table as they have not won even a single match.

Therefore, it will be interestingly to see who will change the on-going trend, KKR or RCB.

