Sting on Congress candidate in Jaipur

A sting by a private TV channel on candidate Khandelwal fielded from parliamentary constituency has put the party in a spot as the purported video clip showed her "promising" a tender to a if elected as an

She allegedly made the offer to a person in the purported video after being "offered" Rs 5 crore.

Khandelwal has dismissed the allegation, calling the video as fake. "There is no authenticity of the video and it has been released to defame me," she told IANS.

In the sting video, a person posing as a is heard talking to Khandelwal and her husband The offers Rs 5 crore "in exchange for the contracts" to be given to him under the MPLAD fund once Khandelwal is elected to Parliament.

Sources said the party leadership has called Chief Minister and to on Saturday.

Pratap Khachriyawas, a state minister, on Sunday accused the BJP of playing dirty politics and said that Khandelwal will contest election and that the candidate would not be changed.

Meanwhile, (CEO) has directed the police to initiate a thorough probe into the matter. A forensic analysis of the video is also being conducted by the police.

The has fielded a woman candidate from the seat after 45 years against the BJP's Ramcharan Bohra.

--IANS

arc/prs

