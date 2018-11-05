Storm warnings in 4 Italian regions, death toll over 30

Several regions of Italy were braced on Monday for adverse weather conditions following a week of deadly storms and flooding that has claimed the lives of over 30 people across the country.
The regions of Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna and Lazio remained on orange alert as Italy's Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli announced he would visit some of the worst-hit areas in the country's north, including the region of Veneto, home of the iconic city of Venice.
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday visited the island of Sicily, where 12 people died in flooding over the weekend, including nine members of two families who were killed when a river burst its banks and flooded holiday homes in the town of Casteldaccia, close to Palermo.
"It is not tolerable that tragedies like the one caused by the Milicia river occur in Palermo. Taking care of this territory is the first great work to which we must devote maximum effort," Toninelli said on Twitter.
In addition, the storm caused the death of another person in the town of Vicari and two more in the region of Agrigento.
Italian authorities continued searching for a doctor in Corleone, Palermo province, who disappeared as he drove to work.
--IANS
soni/sed
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU