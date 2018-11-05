Storm warnings in 4 Italian regions, death toll over 30

Several regions of were braced on Monday for adverse weather conditions following a week of deadly storms and flooding that has claimed the lives of over 30 people across the country.

The regions of Piedmont, and remained on orange alert as Italy's announced he would visit some of the worst-hit areas in the country's north, including the region of Veneto, home of the iconic city of

Italy's on Sunday visited the island of Sicily, where 12 people died in flooding over the weekend, including nine members of two families who were killed when a river burst its banks and flooded holiday homes in the town of Casteldaccia, close to

"It is not tolerable that tragedies like the one caused by the occur in Taking care of this territory is the first great work to which we must devote maximum effort," Toninelli said on

In addition, the caused the death of another person in the town of and two more in the region of Agrigento.

Italian authorities continued searching for a doctor in Corleone, province, who disappeared as he drove to work.

