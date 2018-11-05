Pakistani, Russian troops conclude joint military exercises

Pakistani and Russian troops have concluded their two-week joint anti- military exercises, the military said on Monday.

The exercise focused on counter training of the Special Operation Forces of and Ground Forces of Russian Federation while exchanging mutual counter experiences, an statement cited by said.

Pakistani chief attended the exercises at the in province's Pabbi town on the last day of the drills and appreciated the participating troops for their dedication, skill and professionalism.

He said the exercise "was a great forum to reinforce existing relationship between the two militaries".

This was the 3rd exercise as part of Pakistan- bilateral training cooperation since 2016, according to the

and have been holding the "Friendship" drills since 2016. In 2017, over 200 servicemen took part in the drills, which were held in the North of at an altitude of 2,300 metres above sea level.

