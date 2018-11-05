Pakistani, Russian troops conclude joint military exercises

-
Pakistani and Russian troops have concluded their two-week joint anti-terrorism military exercises, the military said on Monday.
The exercise focused on counter terrorism training of the Special Operation Forces of Pakistan and Ground Forces of Russian Federation while exchanging mutual counter terrorism experiences, an Army statement cited by Xinhua news agency said.
Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the exercises at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Punjab province's Pabbi town on the last day of the drills and appreciated the participating troops for their dedication, skill and professionalism.
He said the exercise "was a great forum to reinforce existing relationship between the two militaries".
This was the 3rd exercise as part of Pakistan-Russia bilateral training cooperation since 2016, according to the Army.
Russia and Pakistan have been holding the "Friendship" drills since 2016. In 2017, over 200 servicemen took part in the drills, which were held in the North Caucasus of Russia at an altitude of 2,300 metres above sea level.
--IANS
soni/sed
