Strong initiatives needed to revive rural economy: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

on Saturday emphasised on taking strong initiatives for reviving the rural economy in the country.

During the fifth meeting of here, Baghel said that his state's newly- implemented scheme, 'Narwa, Garuwa, Ghurwa, Baadi' (rivulets, livestocks, domestic dump, farms), has the potential to lead the path to revival of the rural economy.

He said that the scheme will also play a significant role in achieving the target of doubling farmers' income.

The meeting was chaired by and attended by Rajiv Kumar, Union ministers and chief ministers of several states.

Elaborating on the scheme, 'Narwa, Garuwa, Ghurwa, Baadi' Baghel said, the programme has been launched keeping in mind development of local resources, rival of farm-based rural economy and comprehensive conservation.

He said issues such as environmental balance, pollution, climate change, depleting underground water level, nourishment of livestock and organic farming are topics of global concern.

Referring to aspirational district programme in the state, he said 44 per cent of the state is covered with forest and percentage of forest in eight aspirational districts out of 10 has large forest areas therefore it has becomes very difficult to provide facilities such as water, electricity, road and irrigation to the tribals of these districts.

The also demanded 100 per cent financial assistance and grants for making arrangement of solar water pumps in these areas, sanction for generation of solar power on commercial scale in degraded forest areas, setting up of industries based on small on forest land, exemption in forest area for setting up of small irrigation plants through solar pumps and for grant of forest produces and for tribal unemployed youths.

Baghel said "there was a need to formulate strategies and coordinated policies at national level to tackle LWE (left wing extremism) menace in the country and affected states should have collective role in it so that coordinated steps should be taken fight against the violence".

He also demanded revision of surrender and rehabilitation policy for Maoists.

He said, "Maoist leaders of central committee level often surrender after 25 to 35 years of involvement in violence activities and due to current policy they escape legal action."

He said the state could prevent local unemployed youths of maoist affected regions from being misguided only by providing sufficient economic support and multidimensional development work and employment opportunities.

--IANS

aks/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)