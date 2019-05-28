Woman awaits burial 2 weeks after death amid row

A controversy over maintenance of the near here has led to the in the of a 75-year-old woman who died of old age complications on May 14.

Some locals are demanding proper maintenance of the cemetery, built in 1999, claiming that seepages from it were polluting nearby wells and streams. They cite a order that said the should be used only after proper modernisation.

The High Court in its recent order said the should take place after the side walls of the grave where Annamma's body would be laid to rest were freshly concreted.

Speaking to IANS, A. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, said after several round of talks, the issue was nearing a resolution.

"I have been coordinating with the police, the parish priest and the local Work has started at the Once the certifies the work, the will take place," said Kunjumon.

There was tension last week when a group of people threatened to commit suicide if the body was interned here, the added.

Annamma's daughter told IANS: "It's sad that this misery has befallen on my mother who passed away two weeks ago. We still don't know when the funeral will take place."

John C. Chacko, parish vicar of both the Churches, has been caught between the protesters and the court orders.

"It's been tough. Finally, the work on the grave of has begun... At the moment we don't know when the funeral will take place."

Annamma's terrestrial remains remain at the mortuary of a state-run hospital near here, waiting for its last journey.

--IANS

sg/pg/pcj/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)