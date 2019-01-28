Sudan's Bashir extends ceasefire in two war zones

Sudanese on Monday extended ceasefires in two conflict-hit states, reported, where protest leaders are pushing for anti-government rallies.

Addressing supporters in South Kordofan state, said his "top priority" was ending fighting which erupted there in 2011.

"We are ready to go to any length to bring peace to this area," Bashir, dressed in military uniform, told a crowd of cheering supporters at a televised rally in the state capital Kadugli.

Since June 2016, has declared several unilateral ceasefires in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, bringing relative calm to the three war-torn states.

The later on Monday extended the ceasefires for the latter two states, the official agency reported, while no announcement was made for

Bashir has been charged by the Hague-based for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur, accusations he denies.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the three and millions displaced over the years after ethnic minority rebels took up arms against Khartoum, accusing it of economic and political marginalisation.

Bashir's visit to Kadugli came a day after a protest movement called for demonstrations in the three states, following weeks of anti-government rallies in other parts of

The pushed for protests in various states and camps for internally displaced people, "to show our people's rejection of the dictator", the group said in a statement on Sunday.

There were no reports of rallies Monday in the three conflict-hit states, which have been devoid of demonstrations apart from a day of rallies in earlier this month.

Protests in began on December 19 after the government tripled the price of bread.

They have since spiralled into nationwide rallies against the government of Bashir, who has refused to resign nearly three decades since sweeping to power in a coup.

For years, anger has been mounting across over growing economic hardships and deteriorating living conditions.

That ire has now spilled onto the streets, with protesters chanting their main slogan: "freedom, peace, justice!" Officials say 30 people have died in protest-related violence since the demonstrations began, while rights groups say more than 40 people have been killed.

