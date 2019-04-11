Frooti, samosa spoil Mathura monkeys: Hema Malini

and BJP's MP Malini has attributed the monkey menace in the Mathura- area to visitors "spoiling them by feeding them with samosas and Frooti", and stressed they should only be given fruits.

Interacting with local people at the Sudama Kuti here, Malini, responding to a query on the "monkey problem", said: "Where will the monkey go? It's co-existence. The problem is the visitors give and samosa to them, which spoils them. Usko sirf phal dijiye (only give fruits to the monkey)."

Malini, who was previously seen in the fields with women farmers and driving a tractor, also said that monkeys are a problem in the Omaxe housing project, where she has built a "small home".

Elections to the Lok Sabha constituency, which wrested from sitting in the 2014 polls, are slated to be held in the second phase of the 2019 on April 18.

