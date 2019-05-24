Sudirman Cup: Japan beat Malaysia to advance to last 4

Top-seed Japan, who defeated 3-2 and edged 4-1 during group stage, swept 3-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing Cup, here on Friday.

The opening men's doubles was the only match with some suspension as Malaysian pair and Teo Ee Yi, the runners-up at Masters 2019, played all out to take the first game before conceding the next two to the second-ranked and 13-21, 26-24, 23-21 after one hour and 35 minutes, reports

Then both the women's and men's singles became the sure bet for as the second-ranked extended its lead to 2-0 with an easy win over Soniia Cheah 21-16, 21-13 in the women's singles, and world number one Kento Momota sealed the victory in the men's singles by defeating the 21st-ranked 21-18, 21-16.

For the semi-finals on Saturday, who has never won the Cup before, will meet the winner between Chinese and Indonesia, who were still playing their decisive fifth match, while takes on Thailand, hoping for a record 11th title from the biennial tournament which was initiated in 1989.

