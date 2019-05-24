WC: Tom Latham to miss warm-up games due to injury

Wicketkeeper-batsman will miss New Zealand's warm-up matches against and due to injury, has confirmed.

Earlier this month, Latham picked up an to his finger during a match against an Australia XI, prior to flying out to England & for

It was initially expected that he would be available to play in the second warm-up game against on May 28. But on Thursday, Williamson confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for both the practice games.

"Tom won't be available for the first two warm-up games," cricketworldcup.com quoted Williamson as saying at the Captains' Day where captains from all 10 competing nations congregated for an open press conference.

"We are hoping he progresses nice and quickly and we will have to address it as the days go by," he added.

It is also not clear whether the left-handed batsman would be available for the New Zealand's opening match at against on June 1.

Uncapped back-up keeper is likely to replace him.

