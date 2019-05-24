Nadal, Federer set up potential semifinal at French Open

Eleven-time winner and Swiss great are slotted in the bottom half of men's singles and could meet in the semifinals of the upcoming starting Sunday.

Defending champion Nadal, fresh from his ninth Italian Open title last weekend, will see first two rounds in the French capital against qualifiers, and a possible third-round encounter with Belgian looms ahead as the draw for took place here on Thursday, reports

The Spaniard can expect seventh-seeded Japanese or the 12th-seeded of in the last eight.

Federer, in his first appearance at since 2015, will take on Italy's in the opening round. He has to overcome the Greek talent Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of highly-anticipated semifinal against Nadal, while the sixth seed should also beware of or beforehand.

World number one Novak Djokovic, in quest for rare four titles in a row across the year, meets of before possibly facing American in the second round. Denis Shapovalov, Borna Coric, and will be the Serbian's potential challenger in his quarter.

Also placed in the top half, last year's finalist can possibly strive for the last four spot with

In the women's category, targets at her third straight champion. If things go well in the first round against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, the world number one would embrace the challenge from either champion or former world number one

can pose a huge threat to Osaka in the quarterfinals, but the 23-time winner has just played one match on clay after last year's tournament.

The top half also featured the title holder Simona Halep, who might take on after making into the last eight.

Second-seeded can expect number five seed as a potential quarterfinal opponent.

American veteran and number nine seed will fight for a second round spot. Both were drawn in the same quarter with and

The 16th-seeded and set up an all-Chinese clash in the first round. The winner would see Halep across the net if she makes her way to the last 16.

kicks off her campaign against a qualifier, while faces Romania's

Wang Yafan, the other Chinese out of five, plays Marketa Vondrousova and would challenge Kerber if advanced.

