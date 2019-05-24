Onus on Williamson to lead NZ to first WC title (SWOT)

If there's one team which has remained consistent in the last four-five editions of the World Cup, it is Under Brendon McCullum, the Black Caps made it to the finals in the last edition of the showpiece event where they faced a heart-wrenching defeat against

And now four years later, the Kane Williamson-led side would be looking to make amends and aim for their first trophy when they begin their campaign against on June 1.

IANS does a SWOT analysis of the side for the showpiece event

Strengths:

The biggest strength of the side is perhaps the calm and composed leadership of Williamson. One of the modern day greats, Williamson has led from the front and has gone about the business in a highly professional manner.

Although, his captaincy style is different to that of McCullum, Williamson has made sure that the Black Caps perform well in all the formats of the game, especially in the limited-overs setup.

Along with Ross Taylor, Williamson has scored the bulk of the runs for New Zealand and has several matches for the team. Taylor, probably playing in his last World Cup, has been in tremendous form in the last three years and boasts of an average of 60.50, 91.29 and 74.13 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Weaknesses:

The slot for the opening partner of remains a cause of concern for has not been able to perform on a consistent basis in the recent past and is unlikely to be a part of the starting XI, with almost certain to open the innings.

Another worry for the Black Caps is the inconsistent form of their big-hitting all-rounder Although, he has played a few cameos in the recent times, his inconsistency with the bat has not allowed New Zealand to get the late flourish.

Opportunities:

Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell, who has been included in the squad after suffered a finger injury, would be rearing to go and showcase his talent with the bat in the showpiece event. Also, with ruled out of the warm-up games, Blundell would like to impress the with his glovework and make a strong case to be included in the playing XI once the tournament starts.

Another opportunity lies ahead for Boult who did not get to play enough matches in the IPL, will be leading New Zealand's pace attack alongside Lockie Ferguson, who would be playing his first

Also, Williamson would hope that left-arm spinner proves to be the trump card and pick wickets during the middle overs on flat pitches which would be on offer in England.

Threats:

One of the main threats that lie before the Black Caps is their habit of losing momentum at crucial stages of the ICC events. Even after reaching their first ever finals four years ago, New Zealand had literally surrendered before and were just not able to give any fight to the mighty Aussies.

Known as the dark horses, the number four ranked ODI side would be hoping to take their form into the business end of the tournament, if they make it to the semis and inch closer to their first title.

Squad: (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

(Aakash Kumar can be contacted at aakash.k@ians.in)

--IANS

aak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)