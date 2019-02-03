Jammu-Srinagar highway restored partially

The strategic Jammu- highway was restored partially on Sunday for one-way traffic after it remained closed for three consecutive days due to snow and landslides.

Traffic department officials allowed stranded vehicles to move towards the from the Ramban-Bannihal sector while over 50 trucks were allowed to cross the on Saturday evening.

"One-way traffic will be allowed on the highway today from to No vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction," the officials said.

"Before starting a journey, travellers are advised to contact our control rooms in and to know the latest status of the highway."

Due to the highway closure, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in the valley.

Mutton, and vegetables are being sold at exorbitant prices as the landlocked valley is entirely dependent on the outside for supply of essentials of life.

Thanks to the stock-building by the authorities, there has been no shortage of including diesel, petrol and in the valley this winter.

--IANS

sq/ksk

