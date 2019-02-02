Andhra police question suspects in NRI man's murder

Pradesh police suspect Florida-based and Chigurupati Jayaram, who was found dead in his car in district on Friday, was murdered by someone close to him over some financial dispute.

Four police teams from district Saturday launched the investigations in Hyderabad, questioning several people including his relatives and

According to police sources, Jayaram's niece alias Shikha Chowdary, her sister and brother and her were also being questioned by a team of officials.

Jayaram (55), who also the Managing of Express TV, a Telugu channel, was found dead in the back seat of his car in a farmland near Aitavaram village off highway in district. There were blood stains on his body. However, police suspect that he was given liquor laced with poison.

The body was preserved after autopsy as Jayaram's family members were yet to arrive from the US.

The deceased had left his home in for on Thursday. According to police the CCTV footage at different toll gates on the highway were examined as part of the investigations. He was seen sitting on the back seat. The police were trying to identify the man who was driving the vehicle.

Police suspect that the conspiracy to kill Jayaram was hatched in The investigators searched his office and home and were also questioning security guards, his personal staff and other employees.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)