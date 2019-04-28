Sunny Deol has deep passion for a better India: Modi

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.
After his meeting with Deol, Modi shared a photograph of him with Deol and tweeted: "What struck me about Sunny Deol is his humility and deep passion for a better India. Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur."
The Prime Minister also wrote a dialogue from Deol's superhit movie "Gadar", hailing the country: "We both agree -- Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega."
Deol, son of legendary actor Dharmendra, will take on Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, which was in the past represented by late Vinod Khanna of the BJP.
Punjab will go to polls on May 19.
