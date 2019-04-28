Sunny Deol has deep passion for a better India: Modi

Sunny Deol, candidate for the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat, met here on Sunday.

After his meeting with Deol, Modi shared a photograph of him with Deol and tweeted: "What struck me about is his humility and deep passion for a better Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur."

The also wrote a dialogue from Deol's superhit movie "Gadar", hailing the country: "We both agree -- Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega."

Deol, son of Dharmendra, will take on Congress from Gurdaspur, which was in the past represented by late of the BJP.

will go to polls on May 19.

