Supply chain start-up Ninjacart raises $100 million

-
ALSO READ
Ansio Marketplace launches mobile app 'ansio.in'
Instacart to end partnership with top customer Whole Foods
Titan Eyeplus launches three new stores in Coimbatore
Focus: Ahold ups stakes in U.S. grocery war with mini-"robot supermarkets"
Mom and Pop Stores in Singapore's Little India Go Online
-
Vegetables, fruits and grocery supply chain start-up Ninjacart on Friday said it raised $100 million (Rs 699 crore) capital from leading investment firm Tiger Global to build capacity for serving retailers and restaurants across the country.
"We plan to build capacity to serve retailers and restaurants, launch new product categories and hire teams with the fresh capital raised through Series C funding round," said the city-based firm in a statement here.
The four-year-old start-up delivers fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farmers in 20 states and supplies to 17,000 retail shops (kiranas) and restaurants in seven cities daily in 12 hours.
--IANS
fb/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU