Supply chain start-up Ninjacart raises $100 million

Vegetables, fruits and grocery supply chain Ninjacart on Friday said it raised $100 million (Rs 699 crore) capital from leading investment firm to build capacity for serving retailers and restaurants across the country.

"We plan to build capacity to serve retailers and restaurants, launch new product categories and hire teams with the fresh capital raised through Series C funding round," said the city-based firm in a statement here.

The four-year-old delivers fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farmers in 20 states and supplies to 17,000 retail (kiranas) and restaurants in seven cities daily in 12 hours.

