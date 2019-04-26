IL&FS Tranport network re-designates Bhatia as CEO

IL&FS Transportation Networks on Friday announced the re-designation of Dilip Bhatia as CEO of the company.
The decision came into effect on April 4.
"Dilip Bhatia was appointed as Chief Executive Officer-Officiating of the company effective November 15 last year. The Board of Directors have re-designated Bhatia as 'Chief Executive Officer' of the company effective April 4, 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company further said that Bhatia continues to be "key managerial personnel" of the company.
--IANS
ravi/sn/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU