IL&FS Tranport network re-designates Bhatia as CEO

IANS  |  Mumbai 

IL&FS Transportation Networks on Friday announced the re-designation of Dilip Bhatia as CEO of the company.

The decision came into effect on April 4.

"Dilip Bhatia was appointed as Chief Executive Officer-Officiating of the company effective November 15 last year. The Board of Directors have re-designated Bhatia as 'Chief Executive Officer' of the company effective April 4, 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said that Bhatia continues to be "key managerial personnel" of the company.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 20:46 IST

