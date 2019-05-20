Sushma to visit Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday for meet

Swaraj will visit Kyrghyztan on Tuesday where she will represent at the two-day meeting of the (CFM) of the (SCO)here.

In a statement released here on Monday, the said this will be the second CFM meeting that will be attending as a full member of the SCO.

Swaraj had attended the last CFM meeting in in April 2018.

" actively took part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year. The next SCO Summit will be held in Bishkek in June," the statement said.

Swaraj will also issue a joint call of SCO Foreign Ministers on Kyrgyz Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The CFM meeting iwill review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek on June 13-14 and also exchange views on topical issues of international and regional importance.

--IANS

nks/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)