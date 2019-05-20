Trump says war with US will 'officially end' Iran

US has warned "never" to threaten the US again, saying if wants to fight, that will be the "official end" of the Iranian regime.

"If wants to fight, that will be the official end of Never threaten the again!" the wrote on Sunday on his official account amid growing tension between and Tehran, Efe news reported.

Trump issued his threat a few hours after the of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, said on Sunday that Iran does not fear a war but the US does.

Salami said in a speech at a military ceremony broadcast on state-run Iranian TV that was not seeking war but did not fear it either, in contrast to the US, which is afraid of war and does not have the willpower to engage in one.

Salami also warned that the entire could become "a powder keg" for

Last week, the US decided to deploy to the the amphibious assault ship USS Arlington, missiles, the USS and assorted warplanes, including bombers, after claiming that it had detected unspecified "indications" of Iranian plans to attack US forces in the

In recent weeks, concern has been increasing that John Bolton, a long-time hawk on Iran who was instrumental in instigating the invasion of under George W. Bush, might be working to edge the administration closer to some kind of military action against

Last year, prior to bringing Bolton into the administration as one of his top advisers, Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal. More recently, Trump has tightened economic sanctions against the Tehran regime and his administration says it has built up the US military presence in the region.

It was not clear precisely what Trump meant by his tweet on Sunday, however, since it ran counter to reports from late last week that he had told US military commanders he did not want to go to war and, in fact, wanted to reduce bilateral tensions.

On the Iranian side, told Iran's news agency in Beijing, where he was on an official visit, that "There will be no war because neither do we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion it can confront Iran in the region."

"The fact is that Trump has officially said and reiterated again that he does not want a war, but people around him are pushing for war on the pretext that they want to make stronger against Iran," Zarif said.

For the moment, neither the nor the State Department has provided proof to the media of the alleged Iranian plans to attack US forces, a situation which has generated skepticism among Democratic lawmakers as well as among several key US allies.

Post reported last week that Trump has been frustrated with some of his top advisers because he thinks that the US is taking too belligerent a stance vis-a-vis Tehran, and said that the had told that he does not want a war with Iran.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)