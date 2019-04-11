Taliban kidnap 60 truck drivers in Afghanistan

militants abducted 60 truck drivers in Afghanistan's province on Thursday, officials said.

" insurgents abducted 60 drivers of trucks on a road linking Dara-e-Suf district of province to the neighbouring Balkh's provincial capital Mazar-e-Sharif city and took them to unknown location," of Provincial Council told

He said that the militants had in the past imposed 7,000 Afghani ($93) as monthly tax on each and warned to punish them if they fail to pay the imposed tax.

confirmed the incident and added that the police had launched operations to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted men.

--IANS

soni/

