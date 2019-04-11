WikiLeaks founder Assange arrested in UK

founder was arrested at the in on Thursday, seven years after he took refuge there to avoid extradition to in a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.

The (MPS) said that Assange was detained "on a warrant issued by on June 29, 2012, for failing to surrender to the court", and added that he will appear at "as soon as is possible".

Ecuador's said it withdrew Assange's after his repeated violations to international conventions.

But tweeted that had acted illegally in terminating Assange's political "in violation of international law".

In 2012, Assange claimed that if he was extradited to he might be arrested by the US and face charges relating to WikiLeaks's publication of hundreds of thousands of US diplomatic cables.

said in a statement that it was invited into the Embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of

"The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster magistrates court, and was invited into the Embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum."

UK tweeted: "Nearly seven years after entering the Ecuadorian Embassy, I can confirm is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank for its cooperation & metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law."

UK said the arrest followed "extensive dialogue between our two countries".

US authorities never officially confirmed that they charged Assange, but in November 2018 a mistake in a document filed in an unrelated case hinted that criminal charges might have been prepared in secret.

The court filing, submitted apparently in error by US prosecutors, mentioned criminal charges against someone named "Assange" even though that was not the name of the defendant.

Legal analysts said the error was likely to have been caused by prosecutors copying and pasting from sealed documents.

--IANS

soni/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)