Fresh evidence of graft against Sharifs found: Imran

has said that his government has dug out new proof of corruption and against the members and fresh cases would be instituted against them in the days to come.

Khan's comments came during a joint meeting of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party and members of the federal and Punjab Cabinets on Wednesday, Dawn online reported.

"The federal and provincial governments' institutions had collected solid evidence of corruption and against the Sharifs and cases would soon be instituted formally," the said.

"This will be the first case against the members to be instituted by the PTI government," Khan was quoted as saying by the daily.

Khan expressed resentment over and corruption that had plagued the country and claimed that the members were filling bags of money and laundering it through their frontmen in Dubai, the report said.

Former was sentenced to seven years in prison in December after a ruling that -- a Saudi Arabian firm carrying the name of Sharif's son -- belonged to the who could not demonstrate how the project was funded.

Later, the apex court in March granted Sharif a bail of six weeks for health reasons.

In July 2018, a of the National Accountability Bureau, Pakistan's top anti-corruption organization, had sentenced the three-time to 10 years in prison for corrupt practices in connection with owning luxury properties in an upscale neighbourhood. His daughter was jailed for seven years.

Both were imprisoned, but in September the sentence was suspended by the while an appeal was heard concerning that case.

In July 2017, the had ousted Sharif as and barred him from public office for life after an investigation spurred by the publication of the Panama Papers found that he failed to disclose payments from a company belonging to his son.

The Panama Papers revealed in April 2016 that three of Sharif's children had set up offshore companies in the through which they owned property in London, leading the top court to order an investigation after a year of protests by the opposition.

