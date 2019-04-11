JUST IN
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London

IANS  |  London 

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the BBC reported citing the police on Thursday.

Assange took refuge in the embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.

The Metropolitan Police said he had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible".

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 15:18 IST

