Taliban's bid to overrun Afghan district foiled, 20 killed

Taliban's attempts to capture Obe district in Afghanistan's province have been foiled with 20 insurgents killed, the police said on Thursday.

" militants launched massive offensive with the involvement of hundreds of fighters late Wednesday to capture Obe district, but the conspiracy has been foiled and the rebels fled away after suffering casualties and leaving 20 bodies behind," told

Ten more militants were injured in the fierce fighting, the said, adding that two police personnel lost their lives in the firefight.

militants have stepped up activities since launching their so-called annual spring offensive on April 12.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)