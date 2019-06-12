FIF terror funding case: NIA makes 5th arrest from Delhi airport

-
ALSO READ
NIA conducts searches in FIF terror funding case
NIA arrests Gujarat man from IGI airport in Pak-based terror outfit case
9 flights diverted due to fog, low visibility at Delhi airport
Nigerian living in India illegally for over 8 years held at Delhi airport
Dense fog at Delhi airport affects over 450 flights
-
The NIA on Wednesday arrested a resident of Gujarat's Valsad from the Delhi airport in connection with its investigation into the Pakistan-based Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.
An NIA official said the agency arrested Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, 44, on his arrival from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Dharampuria had been hiding in Dubai for long. The NIA had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and he was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on his arrival from Dubai, the official said.
This is the fifth arrest in the case, related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to create unrest in India.
The NIA registered the FIF terror funding case on July 2, 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). As per the case, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and using the same to further terror activities.
The FIF was established in 1990 by 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who is a designated "global terrorist".
The US also designated FIF as a terrorist entity in 2010. It is a front organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror organisation proscribed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
--IANS
aks/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU