NIA searches 7 places in Coimbatore (Roundup)

The NIA on Wednesday searched seven places in in Tamil Nadu, including the residence of a friend of the Sri Lankan terrorist who masterminded the April suicide bombings in the island nation.

The searches are part of a (NIA) probe into a new Islamic State module in India, officials said.

An NIA in told IANS that the case was registered on May 30 against Mohammed Azarudeen, 32, Akram Sindhaa, 26, Y. Shiek Hidayathullah, 38, Abubacker M, 29, Sadham Hussain, 26, and alias Shahin Shah, 28 -- all residents of

The case was registered after information was received that the accused and their associates were propagating the ideology of proscribed terrorist organization IS Daish on with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into the group and carrying out terrorist attacks in South India, especially in and

The said one of the persons whose premises were searched was Mohammad Azarudeen, who was a friend of the mastermind of the bombings, Zahran Hashim, that killed over 250 people in

Azarudeen has been the of the module and has been maintaining the page named 'KhilafahGFX', through which he had been propagating the ideology of ISIS/ Daish.

The NIA said other members of the module have also been sharing radical contents attributed to Hashim, over the The was blamed by Colombo on a Sri Lankan Islamist group although the Islamic State claimed responsibility.

The official said that another accused, Ibrahim, has been a close associate of arrested accused in IS Kasaragod module case, who had planned to conduct terrorist attacks in Kerala, on behalf of the IS Daish module.

The NIA had arrested Abubacker on April 29 earlier this year. Abubacker had informed the NIA officials that he has been following Hasim for more than a year and has also followed the speeches of Zakir Naik, an absconding Indian Islamic of the

During questioning, Abubacker admitted that he wanted to carry out a in He was being questioned by the NIA on April 28 when the counter terror-probe agency unearthed the Kasargod module of the terrorist outfit in during multiple raids at the house of three suspects.

According to the NIA, as part of the conspiracy, 14 accused from Kasaragod left or their work places in the between May and July 2016 before travelling to or where they joined the Islamic State.

Last month, the NIA searched 10 places in in connection with the investigation into the Islamic State module where some people allegedly conspired to raise funds to wage war against the state.

NIA officials visited this month in connection with their investigation. The NIA seized digital devices including 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, three laptops, six memory cards, four hard disc drives, one and 13 CDs/ DVDs besides one dagger, one electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number of incriminating documents and few PFI/ SDMI pamphlets from the houses and work places of accused persons.

The official said the accused are being questioned about the incriminating materials seized during the searches.

