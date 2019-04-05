Talk of opposition to Parrikar's sons false: BJP

Reacting to a press statement circulating on social media about alleged resentment in the Goa BJP camp over late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's sons being roped into active politics, BJP leader Sidharth Kuncalienker on Friday said that the statement, which is signed by the head of the BJP's Panaji mandal Deepak Mhapsekar, was fake.
Kuncalienker also told reporters that he will file a complaint against the unknown persons behind the conspiracy of releasing the statement on social media.
The statement obliquely suggests that Kuncalienker should fill Parrikar's boots in the Panaji Assembly constituency, which the late Chief Minister had represented since 1994.
"I will not take it lying down. Once Mhapsekar in whose name this fake post is circulating comes to Panaji tomorrow (Saturday), we will lodge a police complaint with IT Cell as well as Chief Electoral Officer, Panaji. I want it to be probed," the former Panaji MLA said.
The fake letter that has gone viral on social media said: "The party and some people need to be reminded of the fact that the party which opposes 'family raj' is trying to (get) the same 'family raj' in Panaji in lust of power. This was not even the agenda of our late Bhai (Parrikar) as a result of which he had distanced his family from politics".
"The people of Panaji will not accept dynasty and 'family raj' and only dedicated party loyalists should be given ticket," the statement said.
Parrikar died after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer on March 17 and his death has resulted in a leadership void in the Goa BJP.
--IANS
maya/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU