Talk of opposition to Parrikar's sons false: BJP

Reacting to a press statement circulating on about alleged resentment in the camp over late Manohar Parrikar's sons being roped into active politics, BJP on Friday said that the statement, which is signed by the of the BJP's mandal Deepak Mhapsekar, was fake.

Kuncalienker also told reporters that he will file a complaint against the unknown persons behind the conspiracy of releasing the statement on

The statement obliquely suggests that Kuncalienker should fill Parrikar's boots in the Assembly constituency, which the late had represented since 1994.

"I will not take it lying down. Once Mhapsekar in whose name this fake post is circulating comes to tomorrow (Saturday), we will lodge a police complaint with IT Cell as well as Chief Electoral Officer, Panaji. I want it to be probed," the former Panaji MLA said.

The fake letter that has gone viral on said: "The party and some people need to be reminded of the fact that the party which opposes 'family raj' is trying to (get) the same 'family raj' in Panaji in lust of power. This was not even the agenda of our late Bhai (Parrikar) as a result of which he had distanced his family from politics".

"The people of Panaji will not accept dynasty and 'family raj' and only dedicated party loyalists should be given ticket," the statement said.

Parrikar died after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer on March 17 and his death has resulted in a leadership void in the

