Prashant Kishor taunts Tejashwi over his 'identity'

-
ALSO READ
Looks like 'Rakshas Raj' has come in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu attacks Nitish for painting grim picture of Grand Alliance
Nitish Kumar made many attempts to rejoin grand alliance, says Tejashwi Yadav
BJP didn't deliver on poll promises, scared of facing public: Tejashwi
Patna HC rejects Tejashwi's plea to stay in Deputy CM's bungalow
-
Poll strategist-turned-politician and JD-U Vice President Prashant Kishor on Friday taunted Bihar opposition leader and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav, saying that even today your only identity and achievement is that you are a son of Laluji.
Kishor's tweet came in response to Lalu Prasad's claim that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made several attempts to return to the mahagathbandhan or grand alliance within six months of the coalition with the BJP.
Lalu Prasad has reportedly made this claim in his upcoming book.
Kishor said: "You (Tejashwi) became leader of the RJD only in absence of your father and was made Deputy Chief Minister in Nitish Kumar-led government but in realty, you will gain an identity only when you will do something whether it is small, at your own capacity."
According to the book "Gopalganj to Raisena: My Political Journey", Nitish Kumar sent Kishor to meet Lalu five times to convince him to allow Kumar entry into the grand alliance but was refused.
Reacting to this, Kishor said: "The claims made by Laluji as reported are BOGUS. This is nothing but a poor attempt seeking relevance by a leader whose best days are behind him."
"Yes, we did meet many times before I joined JDU, but if I were to tell what all was discussed then he would be quite embarrassed," he added.
However, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: "Nitish Kumar wanted to rejoin mahagathbandhan says Lalu in upcoming book. I say this with full responsibility that Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried several times within 6 months of returning to NDA."
--IANS
ik/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU