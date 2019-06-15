Adobe trains AI to detect Photoshop-edited images

Adobe, along with researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, have trained (AI) to detect facial manipulation in images edited using the

At a time when deepfake visual content is getting commoner and more deceptive, the decision is also intended to make image forensics understandable for everyone.

"This new research is part of a broader effort across to better detect image, video, audio and document manipulations," the company wrote in a blog-post on Friday.

As part of the programme, the team trained a convolutional (CNN) to spot changes in images made with Photoshop's "Face Away Liquify" feature, which was intentionally designed to change facial features like eyes and mouth.

On testing, it was found that while human eyes were able to judge the altered face 53 per cent of the time, the the trained tool achieved results as high as 99 per cent.

The tool also identified specific areas and methods of facial warping.

Adobe's execution in detecting facial manipulation came just days after doctored videos of and US made the rounds on as well as news channels.

"This is an important step in being able to detect certain types of image editing, and the undo capability works surprisingly well. Beyond technologies like this, the best defence will be a sophisticated public who know that content can be manipulated, often to delight them, but sometimes to mislead them as well," said Gavin Miller, Head of Research,

Adobe's was originally released in 1990.

