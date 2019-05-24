Task force on direct tax laws to submit report by July 31

The task force set up to draft a new direct law to replace the existing Income Act has been given 2-month extension till July 31 to submit its report.

The task force was scheduled to submit the report by May 31.

" Friday extended the last date for submission of report by direct panel till July 31," an said.

With this extension, the direct tax panel may submit its report after the presentation of full Budget for 2019-20.

Last time in 2014 post the general elections, the budget was presented on July 10. Going by precedence, the full year 2019-20 budget is likely to be presented in July.

The in November last year appointed Akhilesh Ranjan, Member (Legislation), CBDT, as convenor of the task force after the retirement of

Other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), ( and Regional of EY), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), (Consultant, ICRIER) and G C Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).

Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September 2017, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961, was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.

The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with the norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country.

The panel was initially supposed to submit its report to the government, within 6 months, by May 22, 2018, which was further extended till August 22.

Following Arbind Modi's retirement on September 30, 2018, led panel was tasked to submit report by February 28,2019. It was then extended till May 31.

