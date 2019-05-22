Tata Motors launches compact truck Tata Intra

Commercial vehicle on Wednesday launched the country's first compact truck - Tata Intra - in two variants with hopes to replicate the success it tasted with the model, a top said.

"The new models will not replace the but will expand the overall market," Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Motors, told reporters here.

The two variants of Tata Intra - V10 and V20 - are priced at about Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 5.85 lakh, respectively.

According to Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, by launching Tata Intra the company is filling a gap in the small commercial vehicle segment.

He said the new model will be a gamechanging product like the Tata Ace, adding that the company will continue to roll out the Ace.

