Tech giants slam UK proposal to eavesdrop on encrypted chats

Top tech giants, including Apple, and have slammed a proposal by the UK intelligence agency to snoop on users' encrypted chats.

In an open letter published on Lawfare, a group of 47 tech firms on Thursday criticised the move, asking the agency to abandon its plans for a so-called "ghost protocol".

The signatories of the open letter argued that the proposal by the UK cyber security agency would require two major changes to their systems which would, in turn, compromise the users' privacy.

"First, it would require service providers to surreptitiously inject a new into a conversation in response to a demand.

"This would turn a two-way conversation into a group chat where the is the additional participant, or add a secret participant to an existing group chat," read the open letter.

"Second, in order to ensure the government is added to the conversation in secret, GCHQ's proposal would require messaging apps, service providers, and to change their software so that it would 1) change the schemes used, and/or 2) mislead users by suppressing the notifications that routinely appear when a new communicant joins a chat."

The proposal from was first published last November as part of a series of essays, reports The Verge.

In the essay, two senior officials argued that should be added as a "ghost" participant in every encrypted messaging conversation, said the report.

In 2015, had taken a tough stand against the (FBI) when asked to unlock an of a user involved in a terror attack in Bernardino,

