Man booked under NSA for manhandling two policemen

-
ALSO READ
European court rules against Britain over mass surveillance
Snowden issues surveillance warning to Israelis
Narayanan questions methodology of CBI chief's selection
Snowden criticizes indictment of Assange over unspecified documents
Interception of calls, emails done illegally during UPA govt: BJP
-
A man was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly manhandling two on-duty police personnel and creating ruckus at the police station, an official said Sunday.
In December last year, the man, identified as Suraj, threatened a woman complainant present at the police station not to lodge a case against his brother Rahul, said DIG Upendra Agarwal.
When a head constable clerk objected to his unlawful action, Suraj and his associates manhandled two policemen and created ruckus at the police station, Agarwal said.
A case was registered against Suraj and his associates under various sections of the IPC and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said.
Suraj was also booked under the NSA, the DIG added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU