Man booked under NSA for manhandling two policemen

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

A man was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly manhandling two on-duty police personnel and creating ruckus at the police station, an official said Sunday.

In December last year, the man, identified as Suraj, threatened a woman complainant present at the police station not to lodge a case against his brother Rahul, said DIG Upendra Agarwal.

When a head constable clerk objected to his unlawful action, Suraj and his associates manhandled two policemen and created ruckus at the police station, Agarwal said.

A case was registered against Suraj and his associates under various sections of the IPC and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said.

Suraj was also booked under the NSA, the DIG added.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 23:20 IST

