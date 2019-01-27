Man booked under NSA for manhandling two policemen

A man was booked under the stringent Act (NSA) for allegedly manhandling two on-duty police personnel and creating ruckus at the police station, an said Sunday.

In December last year, the man, identified as Suraj, threatened a woman complainant present at the police station not to lodge a case against his brother Rahul, said DIG Upendra Agarwal.

When a objected to his unlawful action, and his associates manhandled two policemen and created ruckus at the police station, Agarwal said.

A case was registered against and his associates under various sections of the IPC and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said.

was also booked under the NSA, the DIG added.

