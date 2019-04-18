Technical glitches delay voting in some TN booths

in some polling booths in was delayed on Thursday owing to technical problems with the Machines (EVM), as per reports reaching here.

In the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, voters had to stand in queue in several booths for nearly an hour to cast their votes.

Similarly, at a booth in Chennai there was a technical glitch that delayed for also about an hour.

Otherwise, brisk polling was witnessed across the state with political leaders and movie starts casting their votes soon after polling for the 38 Lok Sabha seats and 18 Assembly constituencies began at 7 a.m.

K.Palaniswami, P. Chidambaram, Rajinikanth, BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan, actors Ajith, and others have already cast their votes.

