Teenager kidnapped, Rs 1 crore ransom demanded

IANS  |  Patna 

Three days after a 14-year-old boy was kidnapped in Bihar's Gopalganj district, the abductors have demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore for his release, police said on Wednesday.

Kunal Kumar alias Bholu Kumar, a Class 8 student, was seized on January 27. His family lodged a missing case the next day. After the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, the family sought help to rescue him.

Gopalganj police officer Vinay Tiwary said the crime took place in Banaura village. Police said they have detained a suspect and several places have been raided.

