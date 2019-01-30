Teenager kidnapped, Rs 1 crore ransom demanded

Three days after a 14-year-old boy was kidnapped in Bihar's district, the abductors have demanded a of Rs 1 crore for his release, police said on Wednesday.

alias Bholu Kumar, a Class 8 student, was seized on January 27. His family lodged a missing case the next day. After the kidnappers demanded a of Rs 1 crore, the family sought help to rescue him.

police said the crime took place in Banaura village. Police said they have detained a suspect and several places have been raided.

