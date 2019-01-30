Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Delhi

A fire broke out on Wednesday in a in the industrial area in southeast Delhi, a Fire Service said.

According to the officer, a call about the fire was received by the control room of the Fire Service following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire is under control but the cooling operation is still underway," the told IANS.

"No casualty has been reported," he added.

