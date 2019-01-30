Undertrial hurls slippers at judge, nabbed

An accused of theft, angry at his conviction, hurled his slippers at a in a but missed him, officials said on Wednesday

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when Ashraf Ansari, 22, was convicted for committed some time ago.

ruled that he would have to undergo another six months imprisonment. Ansari immediately protested.

He pleaded before the that since he had already spent 14 months in jail as an undertrial, the six month sentence should be adjusted against it and he should be set free.

However, the court rejected his contention saying this was not possible. At this, the irate Ansari removed his slippers and hurled them at the judge, who ducked.

The convict was overpowered by police staffers and escorted back to the lock-up amid an uproar in the court premises.

Ansari was re-arrested and booked under fresh charges pertaining to assault or criminal force against a public servant discharging his duty and intentional insult to a public servant sitting in judicial proceedings, police said.

--IANS

qn/mr

