Modi to hold road-show, rally in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road-show on April 23 in Ranchi and an election rally in Jharkhand's Lohardagga district the following day, a state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official said on Saturday.
"The Prime Minister will arrive in Ranchi on April 23 evening after campaigning in Odisha. In Ranchi, he will hold the road-show and spend the night at the Raj Bhawan," state BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha told IANS.
"The next day, Modi will address the rally at Lohardagga at 11 a.m., after which he will depart for Bengal."
The rally in favour of BJP candidate Sudarsan Bhagat from the Lohardagga seat, will be Modi's first in Jharkhand.
According to Sinha, BJP President Amit Shah will address a rally at Chatra in favour of party candidate Sunil Singh on April 27.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to address a rally at Palamau on April 25 or April 26. Earlier he was scheduled to address on April 24 but his programme due to Modi's Lohardagga rally.
Polling for the Palamau, Chatra and Lohardagga seats are scheduled for April 29.
--IANS
ns/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
