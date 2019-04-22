Tejashwi taunts JD-U's failure to issue manifesto

A day ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, of the Opposition on Monday taunted the ruling JD-U of Kumar for not coming out with its own manifesto.

The Rashtriya (RJD) also wondered if the (United) and its chief Kumar had accepted its ally BJP's manifesto as their own.

"JD-U and (Kumar) are following the agenda of the BJP and seeking votes in the name of Not releasing its own manifesto till the third phase of polls has made it clear what they stand for," said.

The JD-U is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), whose allies, the and the (LJP), have already released their respective manifestos.

also questioned over the Srijan Scam, the Muzaffatpur shelter home rape case and the increasing lawlessness in

He said the much-hyped liquor ban had failed in as alcohol was easily available everywhere in the state. In a dry state, home delivery of liquor was common and the liquor mafia was minting money in connivance with the police and the concerned officials of the prohibition department, the alleged.--IANS

