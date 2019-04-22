Tejashwi taunts JD-U's failure to issue manifesto

A day ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday taunted the ruling JD-U of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not coming out with its own manifesto.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also wondered if the Janata Dal (United) and its chief Nitish Kumar had accepted its ally BJP's manifesto as their own.
"JD-U and Nitish (Kumar) are following the agenda of the BJP and seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not releasing its own manifesto till the third phase of polls has made it clear what they stand for," Tejashwi Yadav said.
The JD-U is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), whose allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), have already released their respective manifestos.
Tejashwi Yadav also questioned Nitish Kumar over the Srijan Scam, the Muzaffatpur shelter home rape case and the increasing lawlessness in Bihar.
He said the much-hyped liquor ban had failed in Bihar as alcohol was easily available everywhere in the state. In a dry state, home delivery of liquor was common and the liquor mafia was minting money in connivance with the police and the concerned officials of the prohibition department, the RJD leader alleged.--IANS
ik/arm
